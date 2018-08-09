EP Ladies in National Championships

As the country celebrates Women’s Month, honouring importance of women in our societies, the Eastern Province Ladies Soccer team showcases their talent in National Soccer Championships in Limpopo.

The confident Eastern Cape Ladies Soccer Team is taking part of a week-long National Soccer Championship that kick-started on Monday, 6 August in Limpopo.

Despite losing their opening game against Head Office on Monday, the EC side were not deterred, and pulled off a great 3-2 win against the Free State on Tuesday 7 August.

EP Ladies team manager, Constable Busisiwe Nkuzo, is confident that the Eastern Cape team will do well this week. “I am very confident that we will do well this week, despite of our loss against Head Office on our opening match. We are fit and ready for the two matches today (Wednesday),” said Nkuzo.

Constable Khanyisile Dukada from Bhisho SAPS Academy outshined during the Free State clash, and she was named the Man of the Match.

The team took on the sides from Western Cape and Gauteng on Wednesday, and are looking to continue their form for the remainder of the week.