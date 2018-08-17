Nombulelo secure late victory

By: MANDILAKHE KLAAS

In a tough high school soccer league encounter between Nombulelo secondary and Khutliso Daniels at JD Dlephu Stadium on Wednesday 15 August, Nombulelo managed to secure a late win.

Nombulelo secured their victory when they scored in the dying minutes of the game, thanks to a brilliant header by their bulldozing replacement striker, Sandile Mali. In the first half of the game, both teams tried their best to control the game as midfield battle got more intense. Nombulelo were unlucky not to score just before the half time whistle, when their ever running striker Nkosinathi Mthombo failed to convert an easy chance with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The action heated up again in the second half, with both teams showing glimpses of good football. However, they failed to convert a number of good chances. The coach of Nombulelo Siyathemba “Ginyi” made a good substitution when he introduced Sandile Mali, who eventually scored the winning goal for Nombulelo late in the game. This took Nombulelo to a good 1-0 victory over Khutliso Daniels after the final whistle.