The right food for your pets

Feeding your pet the right food in the right quantity can be difficult. Most good quality pet foods will have a feeding guide on the packaging. Dry food can be healthier for your pets teeth however, in the hot weather feeding wet food can help keep them hydrated. For more information and or advice on animal care, please do not hesitate to contact the Grahamstown SPCA or one of the friendly vets in town.

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road, 046 622 3261

The State Vet on George Street, 046 622 7112

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street, 046 622 6743

Keep in touch with all the improvements and updates on your SPCA and our work in the community by following us on Facebook.

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or email us at spcaght@gmail.com.

For any animal related emergencies and or queries please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or the Emergency Cell on 064 820 8496