Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»Wimpy’s surprise for Ethembeni gogos
Fikizolo tradition dance having fun after their performance for the grannies and Grandpa's

Wimpy’s surprise for Ethembeni gogos

0
By on NEWS

Wimpy Makhanda (Grahamstown) laid out a sumptuous breakfast meal, food parcels and other items for 47 TataMkhulu and MaKhulu from Ethembeni Old Age Home on Monday 6 August.

The group was welcomed by traditional dancers from Fikizolo Lower Primary School who were not dressed for the cold weather, but did not seem to mind, such was their energetic dance routines.

Theresa Searle, manager at Wimpy in Grahamstown, said they wanted to give back to the older residents with the music and dance, as well as a full refund for the money they’d spent on breakfast.

Ethembeni had paid for the meal, but the gogos were joyfully surprised that the money was being returned.  Wimpy had a donation from Sharon Banks from Gary’s Refrigeration, with the Wimpy staff chipping in with cash to purchase toilet paper for Ethembeni. Wimpy’s Searle thanked Tip Top butchery, Mrs Banks, and the farm shop for their generous donations to the old age home.

She said the donations would continue to inspire others who want to assist elderly people in Grahamstown.

Ethembeni’s elderly enter Wimpy in the Pepper Grove Mall.

Food parcels donated by various local businesses ready for Ethembeni’s aged.

Wimpy’s Lungi Nzuzo (left) looks on as Fikizolo teacher Lungi Makhubalo receives a cash donation from Teresa Searle, Wimpy Grahamstown Manager

MVI_000

Teresa Searle( Wimpy Manager) giving a full refund to Ethembeni Old Age Centre Manager Nosiphiwo Mani for the meal 47 elders had just had at Wimpy.

7[1] video

Fikizolo Primary School traditional dancers on break after their performance.

The gogos being  served at Wimpy.

Fikizolo Lower Primary School performs at Wimpy on the occasion of a visit by the elderly from the Ethembeni centre for the aged.

Facebook Comments

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.