Albany Horticultural and Lilium Society Competition

The Albany Horticultural and Lilium Society will host a Children’s Flower Competition on 22 September at Johan Carinus Art Centre. As the drought has persisted unrelentingly and made gardening is extremely difficult, the Society decided on just presenting a Children’s competition.

The planning started with a poster competition held between four schools- Kingswood Junior, Oatlands Preparatory, Good Shepherd Primary and Victoria Primary School. Grade 4 boys and girls took part and produced wonderful, colourful and interesting posters. The winning poster for each school will be used to advertise the Children’s Flower Competition.

I approached each school and the Grade 4 teachers agreed to encourage the children to take part. The judges were five members of the Albany Horticultural and Lilium Society and the winner were:

Daniel Dold from Kingswood Junior Grade 4

There was a special mention at Good Shepherd and a winner

Joanell Valentayn Special Mention

Tuscany Baartman Winner

Victoria Primary; Shiloh du Plessis Special Mention; Zahraa Manoor Special Mention; Olivia Weyl – Winner

Oatlands Preparatory: Lonwabo Stamper and Lukholo Khanyile both winners. They did the poster together

All the posters will be on display at Johan Carinus Art Centre on 22 September.

The age groups for the competition are Pre-Primary, Grade 1-3 and Grade 4-7; and the two categories were

“My Favourite Pot Plant” (the pot plant needs to have been in the child’s care for 3 months prior to the competition; and

“My Fantastic Garden in a box” ( all the components to build this garden will be provided)

Children (Exhibitors) need to be at the venue from 7.30am to 9.10am to set up their Exhibits. This will be followed by the planting workshop at 9.30am and Treasure Hunt at10.20am. The Prize Giving will be at 12pm and will end this exciting morning. We hope that as many of our Grahamstown children will be able to take part in this event.

Moms and Dads will be very welcome to attend all the events on this day.