Makana LFA top 8 tournament

By: CHRIS TOTOBELA

This coming weekend, 24-25 August, will see Makana LFA kicking off their new season with a top 8 competition. All the teams that finished in the top 8 last season will be battling each other. All the quarter final games will take place on Sunday 26 August.

The reigning league champions, City Pirates, will take on eighth placed Future Stars in the first game at 10h00. Runners-up, Jacaranda Aces, will follow at 12h00 against seventh placed Newseekers while third placed Riebeck City takes on sixth placed Makana Pillars at 14h00 and the last game will see fourth placed Joza Callies locking horns with fifth placed Young killers.

Makana LFA secretary, Akona Heshu, confirmed the competition. “Yes we are hosting this top 8 competition as a pre-season event for all our teams that finished in the top 8 last season,” said Heshu. “The winners will walk away with the Trophy and gold medals while the runners-up will walk away with the silver medals. These prizes have been donated by DSRAC Sarah Baartman.”

One of the mouth watering clashes is Joza Callies against Young killers. Joza Callies coach, Louis Ntlanjeni, said, “we are ready for this tournament, although we did not train well due to the weather but we looking forward to the game”.