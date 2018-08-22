Make the GBS Mountain Drive 21K your breakfast run this Saturday!

This Saturday will be perfect weather for athletes and a fun family day outdoors in Grahamstown (Makhanda). Hundreds of runners will set off from the Graeme College start/ finish of the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon at 8am – and you’re invited to join the action!

From 7am, as race entrants arrive with their families and supporters, Rotary Grahamstown will be serving delicious breakfasts, with Mugg & Bean at hand to supply the perfect cup of coffee.

While the runners make their way over the mountain in what are predicted to be comfortable 17C sunny conditions, things will be warming up at the Graemian Centre and the school’s Somerset Field will see its own action. Fun for kids and adults includes a jumping castle and games, stalls and other entertainment organised by Round Table. A delicious day-long menu starts with cooked breakfasts and coffee, with hot drinks and muffins all morning followed by lunch. Al fresco eating at the pop-up cafe makes for a sociable day outdoors while you keep an eye on the race action.

Keep your ears open for the fantastic spot prizes on offer.

The first runners are expected in a little after 9am (last year’s winner on a variation of this year’s course came home in 1.07.10) and all should be home and dry at the finish by midday, when the official prizegiving begins.

The GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon takes place this year in Grahamstown (Makhanda), on 25 August. In an all-Grahamstown collaboration, GBS Mutual Bank is the title sponsor for the race, which is hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset, and organised by the Albany Saints & Sinners Multisport Club.



MORE ABOUT THE EVENT HERE: bit.ly/GrocGBS21

