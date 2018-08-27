Young scientists headed to international fair

On Tuesday 14 August, finalists from the Eskom Expo Regional Finals gathered at the National Settlers Monument to find out if they would be representing the Eastern Cape at the International Science Fair (ISF) on 2-5 October.

The finalists were chosen on 4 August at the Regional Finals held at Rhodes University. Of the 254 registered pupils and their 187 projects, 13 went through to represent the Eastern Cape.

“It has been difficult to narrow it down to 13 projects,” said Scifest Africa Manager, Pumza Tshebe.

Grocott’s Mail joins Eskom Expo for Young Scientists in congratulating the following pupils who made it to the interview stage:

Aphiwe Koliti, Ntsika Senoir Secondary School; Nzuzo Mpondwana, Ekuphumleni High School; Sesethu Gaga and Asomeleze Matyumza; Ekuphumleni High School; Michelle Brown and Raquel Knott, Kingswood College; Nicola Kroese and Abongile Nokenke, Victoria Girls’ High School; Claude Hilpart, Hoërskool P.J. Olivier; Zaza Germand, Victoria Girls’ High School; Ntombekhaya Adam and Sinengomso Nombewu, Ntsika Senior Secondary School; Farai Mutasa, Ntsika Senior Secondary School; Tosca Stolof, Victoria Girls’ High School; Siviwe Zuzile and Simamkele Puleni, Nathaniel Nyaluza Senior Secondary School; Shandrei Lockwood, Victoria Primary School; Cassidy Doyle, Victoria Girls’ High School; Jessica Lobb,, Victoria Girls’ High School; Kate Jackson-Moss, Victoria Girls’ High School; Erin Bradley, Victoria Girls’ High School; Kamva Daniels, Nathaniel Nyaluza Senior Secondary School; Jaden Keulder, Victoria Girls’ High School

The following pupils are the 13 representatives to ISF Eastern Cape:

Aphiwe Koliti, Ntsika Senior Secondary School; Nzuzo Mpondwana, Ekuphumleni High School; Michelle Brown or Raquel Knott, Kingswood College; Nicola Kroese or Abongile Nokenke, Victoria Girls’ High School; Ntombekhaya Adam or Sinengomso Nombewu, Ntsika Senior Secondary School; Tosca Stolof, Victoria Girls’ High School; Siviwe Zuzile or Simamkele Puleni, Nathaniel Nyaluza Senior Secondary School; Jessica Lobb, Victoria Girls’ High School; Kate Jackson-Moss, Victoria Girls’ High School; Kamva Daniels, Nathaniel Nyaluza Senior Secondary School; Lolitha Koti, Victoria Girls’ High School.