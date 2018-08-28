Cycling event benefits SPCA

The Grahamstown to Sea (G2C) mountain bike race from Grahamstown to Port Alfred in July attracted in excess of 300 entries from all over the Eastern Cape. The annual event is sponsored by the Grahamstown and Port Alfred branches of BUCO hardware merchants. The race proceeds were handed over last week to the beneficiaries, Grahamstown SPCA and Port Alfred SPCA. Seen at the handover of the cheque to Grahamstown SPCA last week were, from left, Cathy Gorham of organising club Albany Saints & Sinners Multi-Sport Club, Mark Thomas of Grahamstown SPCA and Shaun Sawyer of BUCO Grahamstown. Grahamstown SPCA also assisted with the all-important task of marshalling. Photo: Supplied