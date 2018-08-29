Celebrate nature with a photo – and stand a chance to win a prize!

Next time you take a walk in your neighbourhood and something lovely or amazing catches your eye, why not catch it with your camera or phone and stand a chance of winning a prize for your effort!

Grocott’s Mail is proud to be a partner in Wessa EasternCape‘s #CelebrateNaturalHeritage photography competition. Take out that camera, cellphone or tablet and get snapping!

This Heritage Day, WESSA is celebrating and giving thanks for our amazing natural heritage – our natural environment.