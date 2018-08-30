Breast feeding is still the best!

Women led by drum majorettes carried babies on their backs on a fun walk hosted by the Department of Health’s Makana Subdistrict, Makana Municipality and Dlukulu Clinic from Maweti store in Joza to Noluthando Hall on Thursday 23 August.

At Noluthando Hall, Phumla Hermans (Integrated Nutrition Programme Manager) opened a breastfeeding awareness workshop with prayer. Ward 2 councillor Rami Xonxa the ward councillor gave a welcome address.

Health promoters sang songs such as ”Ubusi lwamabele, sihamba nalo , sihlala nalo, ubisi lukamama.( Breast feeding, we are moving with it, the mother’s milk). It encourages women to give their newborn babies breast milk.

Yolisa Makikivana, from the Integrated Nutrition Programme said during Women’s Month, they were encouraging women to feed their young babies with natural milk.

“It is healthier and less expensive than buying a tin of milk which will not last long,” Makikivana said.

She encouraged partners to support breastfeeding women.

“Breastfeeding is healthier for the baby, better for the brain and is much cheaper.

She encouraged partners to use the money they would have spent on powdered milk to buy vegetables that would benefit the whole family.

Other Department of Health staff present were Thobeka Nelani (Clinical Committee), Nontozintle Hewana (Non-communicable Diseases Manager), Nomawethu Ndukwana (HIV Programme Manager), Monica Mcuba (Makana Municipality HIV and TB Coordinator), Masixole Faku (NG Dlukulu Clinic Programme Director).