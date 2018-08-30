New sporty Fiat debuts at Kyalami

Petrolheads, Alfisti, and all other motoring enthusiasts should get ready for an exciting adrenaline-filled weekend at the Festival of Motoring, which will be held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit this weekend, from today (Friday 31 August) until Sunday 2 September. Adrenaline-junkies who prefer hatches that turn the hot and fun factor dialled up to 11, can look forward to the debut of the new sporty, sassy, seductive, and sociable Fiat 500 S at the show. There’s always something special hiding inside a Fiat 500 S that boasts a race-inspired spoiler, mags, Red Brake Calipers and sports steering wheel. Further enhancing its visual appeal is its gorgeous Italian Blue metallic paintwork that means drivers will certainly not go unnoticed on South Africa’s roads and parking lots. Beyond its killer looks, the Fiat 500 S sports enough power to back up its sporty looks. Under the bonnet resides an 875 cc two-cylinder power plant that churns out 77 kW at 5500 RPM and 145 Nm of torque at just 2000 RPM. This is enough for the car to hit 100 km/h in ten seconds and go on to achieve a top speed of 190 km/h. All this, while keeping fuel usage down to a mere 4.2 litres per 100 km. Fiat fans should get ready to hit the road and track in this little sports car. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Fiat Abarth 595, Sexy Spider 124, and Alfa Romeo Giulia QV will also be taking to the track, demonstrating the show stopping appeal of these incredible Italian cars. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the seventh-largest automaker in the world.