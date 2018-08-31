Pastor’s ‘good deed’ sparks concern

When sweets rained on the streets like manna from heaven this week, Vukani’s children couldn’t get enough of that religion. But it left a bad taste in the mouths of local shopkeepers, who accused the well-meaning pastor of doling out expired goods.

The incident came during a week of xenophobic looting in Soweto, fanned by rumours that shops were selling food products past their expiry date.

The pastor, whom we are not identifying because of heightened sensitivity around the issue, told Grocott’s Mail he had been given the sweets by a local retail chain. There was nothing wrong with them, he’d been told, but because of the shop’s policy on expiry dates, they had to go.

His car loaded with sweets, chocolates and sour straws, the pastor handed them out to a growing queue of delighted children and adults.

Not everyone was pleased though. Local shop owners objected, saying the pastor was handing out goods past their expiry date. One shop owner even suggested they should call a security company to stop what was happening.

The incident comes after xenophobic looting in Soweto this week left at least three people dead. Instigators had spread rumours that foreign-owned shops were selling expired foodstuffs.