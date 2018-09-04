Ntsika book place in Keep a girl child at school final

By Mandilakhe Klaas

On the afternoon of Wednesday 29 August, Ntsika Secondary school locked horns with T.E.M. Mrwetyana as part of the Keep a girl child at school Soccer tournament in an entertaining semi-final encounter at J.D Dlepu stadium.

Ntsika earned a 3-1 victory, thanks to their dribbling wizard Aphelele “Computer” Tyeelbooi who scored a brace and showed some good touches that earned him loud cheers from the appreciative soccer fanatics. TEM Mrwetyana scored first in the game, but their joy was cut short when the ever dangerous Olwethu Dzula equalized for Ntsika.

Things went from bad to worse foe TEM Mrwetyana when their goalkeeper failed to deal with a brilliant free kick taken by Tyeelbooi to put Ntsika in front for the first time in the game just before half time. Whatever was said by the Ntsika coach Fundisile Mgoqi during the half time break seemed to work, as Ntsika came out blazing during the second half dominating the midfield with some neat passes. In the final minute of the match, Tyeelbooi completed his brace, when he beat an offside trap to book his side into the finals.

In the other semi-final fixture Nombulelo Secondary beat Khutliso Daniels 3-1 on penalties thanks to their goalkeeper Anele Hashe who made two brilliant saves. The final will be between Ntsika Secondary and Nombulelo Secondary.

The keep a girl child at school soccer tournament is organized by LakheNathi Projects and it is an annual event. “The aim of the tournament is to raise funds for sanitary towels and school shoes that will be donated back to Grahamstown/Makhanda schools” said Unati Snam co-founder of LakheNathi Projects. Anyone who wants to donate can contact LakheNathi Projects on 0832185099/0715346597 or email unatisnam568@gmail.com