Banking on 25 years with GBS

Mfuzo Dyira, a local and product of Ntsika Secondary School, is the toast of GBS Mutual Bank management and colleagues as he celebrates 25 years of service with the Grahamstown-based financial institution.

Dyira, the Financial Life Skills Co-ordinator at the bank, is proud of the fact that he has served GBS Mutual Bank in various capacities over the past 25 years, a significant milestone in any working career.

Over the years, GBS Mutual Bank has had reason to congratulate several employees on their long service achievements, with Dyira just the latest one.

The Ntsika Matriculant commenced work at GBS Mutual Bank as a teller, progressing to Administrator in the Bonds Department of the bank. In the meantime, Dyira obtained various banking certificates through the Institute of Bankers of South Africa (IBSA).

Dyira took up the position of Financial Life Skills Co-ordinator in 2008, a position he holds to this day, and one from which numerous members of the community have derived substantial benefit.

The Financial Life Skills programme entails educating and assisting income-earning members of the community, whether it is from a salary, wages or allowance, about how to manage their finances – how much to spend and how much to save and invest.

To date, Dyira has trained more than 1800 employees and members of various Grahamstown businesses and organisations and, as the old cliché goes, he “loves his job”.

Of his 25 years at GBS, Dyira said: “I have enjoyed working with people as they bring new challenges and different enquiries every day. Working for the bank has exposed me to many things, including contact with various stakeholders from clients and insurance companies to firms of attorneys and accountants.”

The bank’s managing director, Anton Vorster said: “Mfuzo is a Grahamstown gem! A former nominee for ‘Citizen of the Year’, he has been involved in various community upliftment projects, most recently the Mfuzo Diyra Boxing Club which helps the youth keep fit, learn discipline and stay off the streets. GBS is proud to have him as one of our loyal employees.”