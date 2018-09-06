Entrepreneurs workshop, competition comes to town

Running your own business? Want to run your own business? ENGEN Pitch & Polish may be just what you need to launch you on the path to success.

National entrepreneurial workshop and competition ENGEN Pitch & Polish is coming to Grahamstown (Makhanda) in two weeks – and local entrepreneurs stand a chance of having their business idea heard – and backed by investors.

Now in its ninth year, ENGEN Pitch & Polish is a national entrepreneurial workshop and competition that – so far – has helped around 10 000 entrepreneurs improve the way they pitch their businesses to potential investors.

“A perfectly polished pitch is key to growing and succeeding in business,” say the organisers, who are looking forward to hearing what the Creative City’s business minds have come up with.

“Magic always happens when investors hear a well-rounded pitch, as seen at the 2017 final where the winner was offered R2.5 million in potential funding.”

This year’s programme is hosted in partnership with Engen Petroleum Ltd, Nedbank, Raizcorp and Caxton Local Media, with the Grahamstown workshop taking place on Saturday 15 September. Participants can register to attend as a delegate or – if they feel they have what it takes – they can complete an online entry form to be considered as a contestant.

“During one exhilarating, exciting and fun free day, participants undergo comprehensive and interactive entrepreneurial training on how to pitch like a pro,” say the organisers.

The session is facilitated by Justin Cohen, best-selling author, international speaker and TV talk-show host.

After the training session, the pre-selected contestants can pitch their ideas or businesses to the whole audience.

“This is where things get really interesting, with both the facilitator and the audience providing feedback on how pitches can be improved.”

Book now to ensure your place in Grahamstown on Saturday 15 September. SMS “Pitch” to 43719 (SMSs charged at 50c) or visit www.pitchandpolish.com to complete an entry form.