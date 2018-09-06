“MINISTER SILENT OVER MISSING OBJECTIONS”, says KGG

KGG REJECTS PLANNED HERITAGE DAY NAME CHANGE OF GRAHAMSTOWN AS CONTRARY TO MANDELA SPIRIT & LEGACY

Keep Grahamstown Grahamstown (KGG) takes issue with a recent statement attributed to the Minister of Arts & Culture, as reported on various media platforms, that an announcement will be made on Heritage Day, 24 September, that the name of Grahamstown has been changed to Makhanda ka Nxele.

The KGG has objected to the proposed name change on behalf of approximately 10 000 individual objectors and numerous other objections were submitted directly to the office of the Minister of Arts & Culture.

The relevant legislation requires that the Minister must consider each and every objection and provide reasons for accepting or rejecting them and he has so far only acknowledged receipt of 332 objections which means that thousands of objections are not accounted for.

KGG has repeatedly requested information on the 332 objections in order to identify which objections are not accounted for but the office of the Minister has not responded to the requests.

To date not a single objector, including KGG itself, has received a response to their objection or been advised whether or not their objection was accepted or rejected and been provided with reasons therefore.

KGG also notes that whereas according to the statement Grahamstown’s new name is to be Makhanda ka Nxele, the proposed new name according to the Notice as gazetted by the the Minister of Arts & Culture on 29 June, was Makhanda. The name Makhanda ka Nxele is therefore not the name as gazetted in the Notice and has therefore never been formally proposed as required by law.

This only adds to the errors and irregularities already pointed out to the Minister by the KGG and by many of the individual objectors. Such errors included the publication of a defective Notice on 29 June which did not inform people of their right to object to the proposed name change and gave the impression that the effect of publication of the Notice was that the name of Grahamstown was already changed to Makhanda.

Many, including the media, were misled by the Notice and by a statement issued simultaneously by the Minister and prematurely adopted the name Makhanda whereas by law it is still Grahamstown.

The KGG has given notice that due to the many irregularities relating to the process which led to publication of the Notice and the publication of the defective Notice itself, if the Minister decides to change the name of Grahamstown, a court challenge will be launched and a costs order will be sought against those responsible, including the Minister himself, in their personal capacities.

The KGG’s submission was submitted under a legal letter and since then its threat to take the matter to court has been bolstered by many promises of financial support towards the legal costs.

KGG notes that the planned Heritage Day name change of Grahamstown is said to be part of a Heritage Month theme of “The Year of Nelson Rholihlahla Mandela: Advancing Transformation of South Africa’s Heritage Landscape”, whereas Mandela stood primarily for reconciliation and nation building and such name changes and the manner in which they are being carried out is divisive and contrary to his spirit and legacy.

The Keep Grahamstown Grahamstown (KGG) campaign has accused the Minister of Arts & Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa, of failing to provide information about hundreds of missing objections to the proposed renaming of Grahamstown according to the Keep Grahamstown Grahamstown (KGG) campaign.

“The Minister announced two weeks ago that he had received 332 objections to the renaming of Grahamstown to Makhanda whereas that number is only a fraction of the total of objections submitted to his office,” says Sigidla Ndumo, a co-ordinator of KGG.

“The KGG’s submission on its own is on behalf of approximately 10 000 individual objectors and a large number of objectors – many more than 332 – also sent their objections directly to the office of the Minister,” he said.

According to Ndumo, the KGG has repeatedly asked the Minister to provide a list of the 332 objections he says he received so that the KGG can identify which objections are not accounted for in the 332 but has received no response from the Minister.

“The Minister has also advised some objectors that their objections have been referred to the South African Geographic Names Council (SAGNC) whereas it is the legal duty of the Minister, not the SAGNC, to consider the objections and to provide reasons for accepting or rejecting them. And he has is also ignoring correspondence in that connection,” Ndumo said.

Ndumo also said that the KGG is receiving promises of financial support from many objectors if the KGG is forced to take the matter to court.

Issued By: Sigidla Ndumo, Joint Co-ordinator, Keep Grahamstown Grahamstown (KGG) c/o info@keepgrahamstown.co.za 0834448231.