Police arrest four men with firearms

Firearms and ammunition were seized from four men on the N2 outside Grahamstown this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said Joza crime prevention officers on duty on Monday 3 September had noticed a Polo sedan parked alongside the N2 with four male occupants who appeared nervous.

“This made the officers suspicious and they undertook a search of the occupants and the vehicle,” Govender said.

During the search the officers found firearms including two 9mm pistols and a toy air pistol.

“Magazines and ammunition were also seized as well as other property,” Govender said. “Four males in their mid thirties were arrested. They face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition. Forensic procedures will be undertaken on the seized firearms.”

The suspects appeared in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court this week.