Police are still trying to establish the identity of a man found dead in upper Raglan Road earlier this month, spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said.

The body of the man, estimated to be in his 40s, was found in an open plot around 9.45am on Sunday 19 August with multiple stab wounds.

“A rucksack and an okapi knife were found on the scene,” Govender said.

Police were investigating a case of murder.