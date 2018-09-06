Students march against crime

Students and staff from Eastcape Midlands College hand over a petition about crime hotspots in Grahamstown (Makhanda) to Colonel Monray Nel outside Grahamstown Police Station before proceeding to the City Hall for a dialogue on tackling gender based violence. Nel thanked the group for taking up the important issue and said through their community policing forums, SAPS was addressing crime hotspots. The march and dialogue, held as Women’s Month draws to a close, were supported by representatives from the Higher Education and Training HIV/Aids Programme (HEAIDS) Provincial Office, the Department of Health, Soul City, the Raphael Centre, the Department of Social Development, Makana Municipality and the local Men’s Forum. Photos: Sue Maclennan