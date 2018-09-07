Tailor your pet’s food to their life stage. All puppies should be fed puppy food and all kittens fed kitten food until they are ONE year old. Cats and dogs over the age of 10 should be fed a senior diet to help support their joints and kidneys as they age. For more information and or advice on animal care, please do not hesitate to contact the Grahamstown SPCA or one of the friendly vets in town.

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road, Tel: 046 622 3261

The State Vet on George Street, Tel: 046 622 7112

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street, Tel: 046 622 6743

Keep in touch with all the improvements and updates on your SPCA and our work in the community by following us on Facebook.

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or e-mail us at spcaght@gmail.com.

For any animal related emergencies and or queries please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 0466223233 or the Emergency Cell on 0648208496