Pet shop (and East Cape Pools) owner Emile Fox shows children and the Wendy House play school a non-venomous corn snake during a reptile demonstration recently. Photo: Sue Maclennan

Respect for reptiles

By on Education, NEWS

Children at the Wendy House play school were very curious about the snakes and other reptiles that recently visited the preschool. ‘If you see a snake in your garden or in the veld, though, you must stop and slowly back away,’ pet shop owner Emile Fox told them, explaining that many South African snakes are venomous. The children were fascinated to find out about the non-venomous ball pythons, corn snake and leopard geckos that Fox and Zukisa Blou brought for them to look at – and in some cases touch. The pet shop has opened next door to East Cape Pools’ new premises in Hill Street.

Zukisa Blou (standing) looks on as Emile Fox shows children at the Wendy House preschool a tortoise shell in a reptile demonstration there recently. Photo: Sue Maclennan

