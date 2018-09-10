SPCA lays charges after dog stabbed

The Grahamstown SPCA has laid charges following a brutal dog stabbing in Zolani, Grahamstown (Makhanda).

SPCA Manager Mark Thomas said they were called out early Tuesday morning to assist a dog which had been stabbed and needed urgent help.

“The dog when we got to it was in a very poor state and had suffered multiple stab wounds to its chest,” Thomas said. “Through swift veterinary intervention from the on-site vet at the SPCA and a team of skilled vets at Ikhala, the dog underwent multiple lifesaving operations without which the wounds would have proved fatal.

“The dog is very lucky to have survived, but is still undergoing intensive treatment.”

Police confirmed a docket had been opened following the incident.

Spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said Grahamstown SPCA Inspector Monwabisi Dingana had been alerted to the incident and when he arrived, had found the dog lying on its right side with three stab wounds.

Dingana said, “We will relentlessly pursue justice for all animals that have suffered and are suffering and will continue to do everything in our power to bring an end to animal cruelty.”

Thomas said, “This is just one of the many cases that the Grahamstown SPCA handles each month and we are so grateful for any donations we receive that help us continue this work and fund the facilities, treatment, response vehicle and after care that these animals desperately need.”

For more information on how you can donate to help us assist more animals like this email spcaght@gmail.com or call 046 622 3233.