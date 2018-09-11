A helping hand

Ward 6 Councillor Thembisa Gaushe handed over school uniforms to a number of DD Siwisa pupils after she had observed that they attended school in worn-out uniforms. These included shoes, tunics, shirts trousers and socks. A short programme was organised by Gaushe and the school. Gaushe who was accompanied by ward committee member Nomathokazi Mazamisa told the gathering that the school was close to her heart as part of her ward and she felt obliged to assist. The money to buy the uniforms came out of Gaushe’s own pocket. She said various councillors had chipped in to assist her to buy shoes. The school and parents expressed gratitude to Gaushe during the small ceremony. Photo: Anele Mjekula