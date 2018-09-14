Mom’s baby heartbreak

A Grahamstown (Makhanda) woman who woke up in the early hours of Tuesday 11 September to feed her young baby found him dead.

“At 3.20am the mother of the deceased woke up to feed him,” police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said. “She had been sleeping in the same single bed as the baby. She noticed that the baby was not waking up and that there was milk coming out of the baby’s nostrils. The ambulance was called and they certified the baby dead.”

The baby had no history of illness, Govender said. She also said the mother had been inebriated when she arrived home the previous night.