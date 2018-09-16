Guinness Pro14 – LIVE – Isuzu Southern Kings vs Ulster

Update #3

Here is your Ulster team for today:

Nelson Peter, Craig Gilroy, Darren Cave, Stuart McCloskey, Henry Speight, Bill Burns, John Cooney, Nick Timoney, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee, Keiran Treadwell, Alan O’Connor, Tom O’Toole, Rob herring (C), Andy Warwick.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Weihahn Herbst, Jean Deysel, Matthew Rea, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, Angus Kernohan.

Update #2

Here is your Isuzu Southern Kings team for today:

Starting XV: Michael Botha, Yaw Penxe, Harlon Klaasen, Berton Klaasen, Bjorn Basson, Masixole Banda, Golden Masimla, Andisa Ntsila, Martinus Burger, Stephan de Witt, Bobby Dee Wee, John-Charles Astle, Luvuyo Pupuma, Michael Willemse (captain), Schalk Ferreira. Replacements: Alandre van Rooyen, Xandre Vos, Justin Forwood, Lubabalo Mtyanda, Ruaan Lerm, Rudi van Rooyen, Martin du Toit, Dukisa Ntabeni.

Update #1

Good afternoon and welcome to Grocott’s Mail’s coverage of the Isuzu Southern Kiings’ first home match of the Gunness Pro14 season, against Ulster from Northern Ireland. Th Kings will look to bounce back from two opening defeats in their first two rounds of the 2018/2019 season.