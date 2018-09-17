Oldenburgia Trail dripping with success

The Oldenburgia Trail Run was held for the first time at its new venue, starting and finishing at PJ Olivier School on Saturday, 9 September. There were three separate events on the day – an 8km, 15km and 30km.

Around 75 brave souls ventured out into the cold, wet morning to explore the trails around Grahamstown’s southern commonage.

The event is fast gaining a reputation for having some of the most challenging and spectacular running trails in the Eastern Cape (as well as some of the worst weather).

This was event organiser, Nicola Brown’s, second year since taking over the event. Participants commented what a well-run event this has become, with all the volunteer marshals, time-keepers, sweepers and assistants helping to make the event the success that it was. Despite extremely challenging conditions on the day, only two competitors did not finish the entire course; which is testimony to the great organisation and fantastic state of trails.

There was a jumping castle and activities to keep the children entertained while their parents ran. Unfortunately, this year, the kiddies dash race had to be cancelled on account of the weather, but with all the fun happening indoors they hardly seemed to notice.

The men’s 30km race was won by Mvuyisi Gcogco in a blistering time of 2.47.40 while Annelie Gregory was the first 30km lady in, in a time of 3.55.21. In the 15km event Melikhaya Dyubele was the first man in (1.35.04) and Bianca Vermaak the first lady (1.52.37). Melikhaya Jacobs took first place in the men’s 8km (40.51) and Dominique Davies first in the ladies (53.00).

The race organisers extended their thanks to all who contributed to making the day a success including their generous sponsors: Oak Cottage Spar and Tops, Albany Saints and Sinners, Oasis Water, Featherstone Brewery, Makana Brick, Stowe & So, Carara, The Bakery, The Farm Box, The Lawnmower Shop, The Mustard Seed, Jumping Jacks, Health and Sport, Spur, Andrew Stevens, Pete Stockwell, Natural Affinity, Gtown Gems, Centre for Biological Control (CBC), Carey Pohl Physio, The Walnut, Revelations, Trail Busters, Blanco, Muscle Factory, Beckman Tours & Safari, Deep Clean Services, Noom and Whyle Bees.

Proceeds raised from the event will go towards maintaining the trails and pristine beauty of Grahamstown southern commonage for the use and benefit of the Grahamstown community.