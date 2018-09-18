St Andrew’s College Highlands Gathering

St Andrew’s College will be hosting a Highland Gathering this weekend, 22-23 September 2018, in Grahamstown. Events over the two days include a Kilted Mile, Ceilidh, Massed Pipes and Drums, Pipe Band Competition, Highland Dancing Competition, Entertainment Stage and Highland Games. There will also be a Children’s Area and a Flea Market on Lower Field. All the activities will take place from The Highlander in Worcester Street and St Andrew’s Lower Field.

The Ceilidh (pronounced kay-lee) will take place on 22 September in the Highlander. A Ceilidh is an evening of Scottish and Irish music and dance and will surely go down as an evening to be remembered. Our Ceilidh boasts a fine meal served at the Highlander as well as entertainment from Scotty and the Terriers, the 1 Medical Battalion Pipe Band and the Pixie Highland Dancing Studio. You will also be encouraged to join in and learn a selection of Scottish Country Dances throughout the evening. If you have a palate for good whiskies, then we will be running a whisky tasting downstairs in the Lowlander.

The evening will kick-off at 6pm and tickets will cost R150. For bookings, please contact Angus Nixon at a.nixon@sacschool.com or 082 976 0687. It is advisable to pre-book for this event.

