Taxi strike may impact Grahamstown (Makhanda) commuters

The Grahamstown (Makhanda) branch of the Border Alliance Taxi Association have indicated they will support tomorrow’s planned taxi strike and will not be running transport. However, the other major taxi association in Grahamstown, Uncedo, says they will be operating as normal.

Grocott’s Mail spoke to both associations after The Eastern Cape Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison iassued a media release calling on commuters to make alternative transport arrangements for Wednesday 19 September following reports of an imminent strike by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) across the province. Grocott’s Mail was referred to Santaco’s national office by the number given on the organisation’s website for the region. Attempts to reach them by phone for direct confirmation have been unsuccessful; however the Dispatch reports that reasons for tomorrow’s action are that the Department of Transport in the province is discontinuing scholar transport contracts; that MEC for Transport Wezile Tikana had not engaged with them constructively and because of the fuel price increases.

“The reported strike by Santaco is undesirable and is likely to have a negative impact on both government and the private sector,” the Department said in their media release. “It is important to note that the department has on numerous occasions sat down with the leadership of Santaco to discuss the challenge of constant fuel hikes with respect to Scholar Transport operators. We recognise that the cry as a legitimate one, however due to budgetary constraints, our hands are tied.”

It is not clear what the impact of the planned strike is likely to be in Grahamstown (Makhanda). BATA’s local branch spokesperson Xolile Jela said the association would definitely be withholding services tomorrow.

Uncedo chairperson Monde Sandi said their taxis would definitely be operating. He said he did not foresee any potential problems as a result of one taxi association being on strike and the other operational.