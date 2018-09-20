Brookshaw gets a spring in its step

Brookshaw Retirement Home celebrated Spring Day recently with a colourful fete that incorporated the popular Supurban Market. Buskers, crafters, bakers and gardeners plied their trade, with delicious eats on sale at the tea garden. Photos by Sue Maclennan
Willie Erasmus and his son Roderick sell plants in containers made from recycled materials at the Brookshaw Fete on Spring Day 2018. Photo: Sue Maclennan
Young author Sarah O’Keeffe was selling her book at the Brookshaw Fete on Spring Day 2018. Photo: Sue Maclennan
Vongai Chindeka helps sell home-made jewellery made by her mom, Alice Chindeka at the Brookshaw Fete on Spring Day 2018. Photo: Sue Maclennan
Needlecrafters Gerty Klazinga, Val Searle, Jessie Pillet and Ros Parker share a joke at the Brookshaw Fete on Spring Day 2018. Photo: Sue Maclennan
Andrea King sells home-made preserves at the Brookshaw Fete on Spring Day 2018. Photo: Sue Maclennan
Piper David Fick at the Brookshaw Fete on Spring Day 2018. Photo: Sue Maclennan
