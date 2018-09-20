Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»Brookshaw gets a spring in its step
Needlecrafters Gerty Klazinga, Val Searle, Jessie Pillet and Ros Parker share a joke at the Brookshaw Fete on Spring Day 2018. Photo: Sue Maclennan

Brookshaw gets a spring in its step

0
By on ARTS & LIFE, Community Arts, Food & Fun

Brookshaw Retirement Home celebrated Spring Day recently with a colourful fete that incorporated the popular Supurban Market. Buskers, crafters, bakers and gardeners plied their trade, with delicious eats on sale at the tea garden. Photos by Sue Maclennan

Facebook Comments

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.