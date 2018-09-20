Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»Let’s get astrophysical!
Dino Giovannoni and the organising team of the new monthly Science Cafe welcome members of the public to easy-to-digest presentations on relevant and exciting science topics. Photo: Steven Lang

Let’s get astrophysical!

0
By on NEWS

The Grahamstown Science Café will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, September 27 September. The speaker is Dr Anslyn John, of the Mathematics department at Rhodes University who will do a presentation on A brief history of the universe: the big bang and beyond. Members of the public are welcome, and who knows, you might soon be discussing general relativity and modified theories of gravity with a theoretical astrophysicist.

The Café meets at its usual venue: Café D’Vine, 31 New Street

Facebook Comments

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.