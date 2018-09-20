Win tickets for Nasa Astronaut Talk

NASA astronaut, Dr Don Thomas, will give a public talk at Victoria Girls High School on September 26. In his career he completed a total 692 orbits of the earth so we can expect that he will have a lot to say.

If you would like a chance to win two tickets to his talk just answer this question:

Near which town is the biggest optical telescope in South Africa?

The first four correct answers will each win two tickets to the Don Thomas’ talk.

Tickets can be purchased through Quicket, for R60 to R80. For more information on the Living Maths Space Tour 2018 visit www.livingmaths.com

Clue: This is a photo of the biggest optical telescope in Africa and it is at one of the coldest places in the country.