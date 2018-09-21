Social grant payments start on 29 September

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) social grant payment cycle for the month of October will begin on 29 September 2018, the Agency said in a statement..

“This means that all social grant beneficiaries using the new Gold Sassa card and their private bank accounts can access their social grants at all South African Post Office outlets, merchants and ATMS from 29 September 2018,” Sassa said.

Payment at Sassa cash paypoints would begin on 8 October 2018 across the province.