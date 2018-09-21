Symphony Concert features top student soloists

The Rhodes University Orchestra will present its annual Symphony Concert on 22 September 2018 at 7.30pm in the Guy Butler Theatre at the Monument in Grahamstown (Makhanda). This year, the orchestra will also perform on 23 September 2018 at 3.30pm in the Nelson Mandela University South Campus Auditorium, Port Elizabeth.
Conducted by David Scarr, the programme presents the prizewinning soloists Mvume Mdidimba (bassoon), Emma Farquarson (soprano) and Analisa Kelemi (mezzo soprano). The concert will also feature the RU Vocal Ensemble and guest virtuoso violinist, Naomi Fokkens.
Programme
Shostakovich – Waltz from the Jazz Suite (arr. Lindsay Johnston)
Mozart – Bassoon Concerto 1st movement (Soloist Mvume Mdidimba)
Mozart – Marriage of Figaro excerpt – Finale Act 4 (RU Vocalists)
Mendelssohn – Violin Concerto 3rd movt (Soloist Naomi Fokkens)
Delibe – Lakme duet (Soloists Emma Farquharson and Anelisa Kelemi)
Dvorak – Symphony No 8, 3rd and 4th movts
Tickets: R100 adults and R50 concessions (pensioners, students, scholars), R40 Block bookings. Bookings: music@ru.ac.za and at the door.
Reception: R80 pre-bookings only at music@ru.ac.za
Peter Kramer from Classics 4 u Cape Town will be trading CDs and DVDs at the Monument from 11am, as well as at the concert. This will grant you the opportunity to stock up on classical audio material.
This is a fundraising event. All proceeds of the concert are donated to a first-year BMus bursary.
SOLOISTS
MVUME MDIDIMBA is a third-year BA student majoring in Instrumental Studies and Legal Theory at Rhodes University. He completed Trinity Grade 8 in 2014 with distinction, and played for the National Youth Orchestras between the years 2012 and 2017. He performed as second bassoonist with the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra between 2014 and 2017, and is a guest bassoonist for the NMU Orchestra. He was awarded third place in the RU Mavis Hill Competition in 2017.
EMMA FARQUHARSON is a BA Music Honours student studying voice with Jo-Nette Lekay. She has staged two successful shows at the Grahamstown National Arts Festival: “Opera Found” (2017 – Standard Bank Encore Ovation Award) and “A Feather on the Breath of God” (2018 – Arena Production). Emma has been the recipient of several music scholarships at Rhodes, and is a member of the Golden Key International Honours Society. She was awarded 3rd prize in the 11th National Grahamstown Music Competition 2017 and 2nd prize in the RU Mavis Hill competition in 2017.
ANELISA KELEMI is a third-year BA student majoring in Psychology, Sociology and Instrumental Studies (Voice). She is a student of Jo-Nette Lekay and since her school years at Victoria Girls’ High School in Grahamstown, Anelisa belonged to various ensembles and choirs in the area. Recently she was part of the KWANTU Community Choir who performed at the Wold Choir Games in Pretoria. She belonged to the RU choir for the past three years as well as an intern and a member of the Cathedral choir for nine years. At the Grahamstown National Arts Festival, she was part of the vocal ensemble which performed with the virtuoso violinist Neo Motsatse.
NAOMI FOKKENS is studying with Professor Farida Bacharova at UCT. She is a Grade 11 learner at Westerford High School, where she is Concertmaster of the orchestra and first violinist in the Westerford String Quartet. As a violin soloist, she has appeared on three occasions with the Westerford High School Orchestra, at the Hugo Lambrecht Music Centre Concerto Festival. She has received numerous prizes and medals at the local Eisteddfods; in 2015 she was the Bronze medal winner at the Hubert van der Spuy National competition and in 2017 passed her ABRSM Grade 8 practical exam with distinction. In August 2018, she performed the Violin Concerto by Mendelssohn with the Westerford HS Orchestra, and is excited to make her Eastern Cape debut of the same work with the Rhodes University Orchestra in Grahamstown and Port Elizabeth.