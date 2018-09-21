Symphony Concert features top student soloists

The Rhodes University Orchestra will present its annual Symphony Concert on 22 September 2018 at 7.30pm in the Guy Butler Theatre at the Monument in Grahamstown (Makhanda). This year, the orchestra will also perform on 23 September 2018 at 3.30pm in the Nelson Mandela University South Campus Auditorium, Port Elizabeth.

Conducted by David Scarr, the programme presents the prizewinning soloists Mvume Mdidimba (bassoon), Emma Farquarson (soprano) and Analisa Kelemi (mezzo soprano). The concert will also feature the RU Vocal Ensemble and guest virtuoso violinist, Naomi Fokkens.

Programme Shostakovich – Waltz from the Jazz Suite (arr. Lindsay Johnston) Mozart – Bassoon Concerto 1st movement (Soloist Mvume Mdidimba) Mozart – Marriage of Figaro excerpt – Finale Act 4 (RU Vocalists) Mendelssohn – Violin Concerto 3rd movt (Soloist Naomi Fokkens) Delibe – Lakme duet (Soloists Emma Farquharson and Anelisa Kelemi) Dvorak – Symphony No 8, 3rd and 4th movts

Tickets: R100 adults and R50 concessions (pensioners, students, scholars), R40 Block bookings. Bookings: music@ru.ac.za and at the door.

Reception: R80 pre-bookings only at music@ru.ac.za

Peter Kramer from Classics 4 u Cape Town will be trading CDs and DVDs at the Monument from 11am, as well as at the concert. This will grant you the opportunity to stock up on classical audio material.

This is a fundraising event. All proceeds of the concert are donated to a first-year BMus bursary.