Celebrate local photographic talent!

The final judging is under way in the WESSA #CelebrateNaturalHeritage photographic competition. Nearly 70 entries in total were received in the categories of amateur, professional and schools, with the WESSA/ Grocott’s Mail Bio-Bash and Photo Walk bringing out talent the participants and their teachers never imagined.

Grocott’s Mail, as one of the partners in the project, is thrilled at the response. Winners will be formally notified and the prizegiving will be announced, but meanwhile, you can see a selection of the top 10 in each category on show at two venues this weekend.

One set of prints will be on display at NELM’s Heritage Carnival Saturday 22 September, from 9am. The prints will remain there in a rotating exhibition in an ongoing project.

The other set will be on display in the Long Room at The Highlander during the Highland Gathering at St Andrew’s College Carnival on Saturday afternoon 22 September and Sunday 23 September.