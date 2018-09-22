Southern Kings vs Glasgow Warriors

Here are the two line-ups for the two teams

Southern Kings:

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Harlon Klassen, 12 Berton Klassen, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Martin du Toit, 9 Rudi van Rooyen, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Andisa Ntsila, 6 Henry Brown, 5 JC Astle, 4 Bobby de Wee, 3 Luvuyo Pupuma, 2 Michael Willemse (c), 1 Schalk Ferreira.

Subs: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Justin Forwood, 18 Martin Dreyer, 19 Stephan Greeff, 20 CJ Velleman, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Ntabeni Dukisa, Michael Botha.

Glasgow Warriors:

15 Ruaridh Jackson, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Nick Grigg, 11 DTH van der Merwe, 10 Pete Horne, 9 Nick Frisby, 8 Adam Ashe, 7 Chris Fusaro, 6 Ryan Wilson, 5 Scott Cummings, 4 Greg Petersen, 3 D’Arcy Rae, 2 George Turner, 1 Jamie Bhatti.

Subs: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Alex Allan, 18 Kevin Bryce, 19 Rob Harley, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Ali Price, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Robbie Nairn.

The kings have after 20 minutes powered into a comfortable 20 point lead over the Warriors.

Some last ditch tackling close to the Kings line was halted when Yaw Penxe executed a rather harsh tackle which resulted in him being awarded with a yellow card. The score is still 21:0

The Warriors finally broke through to score their first try, as a result of the one man advantage they had. However, this try was only short lived as the TMO saw a knock on in the build-up to the try. The Kings still lead by 21 points to the Warriors 0.

36 minutes into the game and the Kings have established themselves as the dominant team in this encounter. With a few minutes left in the first half and an entire half to go can the men from Scotland pull themselves back into the game trailing by 21 points.

Masixole Banda converting a penalty that sends the Kings into the break with a handy 24 point lead after a stellar display of attacking and defending from the Kings.They look to run away with this match, but with still another half left there is still time for something special.

With the second half well underway both teams have come out with the intent of applying pressure on their opposition, however both have proved to be at a stalemate. Kings absorbing the Warriors hard running forwards as they come at them and the Warriors managing to cage the fleet footed backline of the Kings that are proving dangerous on the ball. The score still at 24:0 to the Kings in the early stages of the second half.

Harlon Klaasen linking up with Burton Klaasen from a well worked set piece deep in their half saw Burton release Harlon into space and saw the outdide center pin his ears back to slice through the Warriors defence and placing a simple dink over the fullback to gather again and run in for a superb try. The conversion was successful and the Kings now lead by 31 points to the Warriors 0.

After a series of applying emmence pressure the Warriors once again fall short at the line. Scoring a try that was reviewed by the TMO which ststed that the try not to be awarded. Moments after they were denied their first try. Glasgow pounced again on the opportunity to score off the scrum they were awarded through inside center Nick Grigg. 59 minutes in and the score is 31: 7.

Soon after their first try, the Warriors seemed to be more intent on playing. With their left winger DTH vand der Merwe who scored in the corner after great movement of the ball between the Glasgow backs. Pete Horne with the conversion to make the score 31:14.

With 10 minutes left in the game, the Kings still have a convincing lead but the Warriors are still fighting to claw their way back into the game only to be undone by a try from inside center Burton Klaasen who has taken the Kings to a comfortable 38:14 lead. Masixole Banda once again successful from the kicking tee.

We are in for an exciting finish as the Warriors score s late try through replacement hooker Fraser Brown and a successful conversion from flyhalf Pete Horne that took their score to 38:21. Now trailing by only 17 points with a few minutes left.

DTH van der Merwe with the final say in the match as he divea over in the corner for the Warriors to score the match’s last try and a conversion from flyhalf Horne that proves to be inadequate as the Kings end up winning 38 points to the Warriors 28. An excting end to an exciting match here in Port Elzabeth