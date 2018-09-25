Pajero Sport ups the safety ante

The Pajero Sport, redesigned and engineered from the ground up, sets it firmly in the sights of Pajero connoisseurs as the latest SUV flagship in the Mitsubishi Motors stable.

Additional safety

Already boasting various active and passive safety features, the Pajero Sport has additional ISO-FIX child seat anchors and a seventh airbag for the protection of the driver’s knees in the case of an accident.

Power and performance

Powered by a super-responsive 2.4L MIVEC Turbo Diesel Engine producing 133kW at 3 500 rpm and 430Nm of torque at 2 500rpm, driving the wheels through its state-of-the-art 8-speed Automatic Transmission with Intelligent Shift Control, the Pajero Sport 4×2 now boasts a Towing Mass of 2 700kg, with the 4×4 derivative now able to tow a trailer or off-road caravan up to 2 790kg.

The 120-Watt Power Plug comes in quite handy for charging electronic devices on the trot or out in nature.

4WD system

The Pajero Sport 4×4 is fitted with the latest version of Mitsubishi Motors’ Super Select II 4WD system offering four different drive modes with a class-leading Hill-Descent Control system for additional safety when on dangerous ground.

In addition, Electronic Off-road Assistance is available to allow the driver to improve the off-road performance of the Pajero Sport by selecting the Gravel, Mud/Snow or Sand mode in 4HLc to suit surface conditions and optimise engine output, transmission settings and braking for superior traction. The additional Rock setting for extreme off-road conditions can be engaged in 4LLc.

Pricing, servicing and warranty

The Pajero Sport starts at R569 995 for the 4×2 8-speed A/T with Intelligent Shift Control and R619 995 for the 4×4 featuring Mitsubishi Motors’ unique Super Select II 4WD system with electronic Off-road Assistance for improved driver control and passenger safety.

The Pajero Sport is covered by a 3-year / 100 000km manufacturer’s warranty and a 5-year /90 000km service plan with 10 000km service intervals.