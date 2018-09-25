Positive Psychology expert to teach

Positive psychology is a scientific approach to studying human thoughts, behaviour and feelings with a focus on strengths instead of weakness, building a good life instead of repairing a bad – “the scientific study of what makes life most worth living.” It is all about the lives of average people up to “great” instead of focusing on moving those who a struggling up to “normal.”

“The aim of Positive Psychology is to catalyse a change in psychology from a preoccupation only with repairing the worst things in life to also building the best qualities in life.” – Martin Seligman.

St Andrew’s College will be hosting a full day seminar on the subject on Friday 26 October 2018. Visiting guest Simon Murray will run the workshops with the aim of exploring how Positive Psychology might enhance the focus of wellbeing and pastoral care at schools.

Murray is the 14th Headmaster of St Peter’s College in Adelaide, Australia. Simon is considered a world leader in the field of evidence based positive psychology. He is a founding member and Chairman of Australia’s Positive Education Schools’ Association and a member of the board of the International Positive Education Network.

in a media release about the event, St Andrew’s College said they would be working with Murray to establish a South African network of Positive Education schools.

Positive Psychology focuses on the positive events and influences in life, such as: positive experiences (like joy, happiness, inspiration and love); positive states and traits (like compassion, resilience and gratitude) and positive institutions (applying positive principles within entire organisations and institutions).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZS5la6jVjA