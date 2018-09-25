Wizards on Wheels set to cast its spell

Motorheads from across the Eastern Cape are expected to roll into the annual Wizards on Wheels show at Port Rex Technical High School in East London on Saturday 29 September. An opportunity for car clubs, motoring enthusiasts and new-car dealers to get together and show off their vehicles, the event is family friendly, with the inclusion of food stalls, children’s entertainment and a fleamarket. The school’s Old Boys’ club, ‘The Tool Shed’, will open their pub for the day.

“Exhibitors don’t need to belong to motoring clubs,” said organiser Barry Gradwell. “The show is open to any interesting car or a bike or anything special and worthy of being shown off. Even if it is a work in progress, it is more than welcome.”

Gradwell said various motorsport clubs had confirmed a number of karts, racing cars, bikes, stock cars, drift cars and 4x4s to be displayed this year.

“The public can expect a top class show of vehicles ranging from Vintage to Modern, from Classic to Exotic and everything in between,” Gradwell said. New vehicles will also be on display.

If you have a vehicle to show off, call Vaughn Smith on 082 345 8086, Leslie Thomas on 083 412 8138, or Barry Gradwell on 083 518 9600, or email lesliet@telkomsa.net.

Gates open at 7am for exhibitors and spectators at 10am.