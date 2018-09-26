Gogo with two gardens

Nosizwe Rawana she is been planting for four years. She stays with a grand-daughter who is in Grade 8 at Mary Water’s High School. Rawana sells her vegetables to the community after she has wrapped them in R10 batches.

She has another garden in Nombulelo Secondary School. Rawana protects her vegetables from Intuku by throwing pig waste in her garden (apparently, the little buggers don’t like the smell!) She also uses washing water to protect her vegetables from the ants.

Rawana has planted spinach, beetroot, strawberries, onions and potatoes. She saves water by storing it in 5L containers for when there is no water at all. Rawana would appreciate some seeds.