Helping the men and women in blue

I wish to speak to the fact that policemen and women do face some difficulty in their duty especially during the festive season. I wish to reflect on the fact that these officers had to be involved in picking people up from the streets at night who had a day of entertainment and had too many drinks so that they are not able to walk.

One night last year I had to pick someone up from the street who had too many drinks over the limit. But, she was so heavy I could no pick her up especially because it was a rainy day and she was drowning in the water and the cold. I decided to go and seek help at the Joza police department around nine in the evening. I had to talk to the Warrant Officer who was heading somewhere, who promised me that he was coming back soon, which he did. After waiting he came back to tell me that he had to pick up two people who were lying down on the streets in different spots and take them home.