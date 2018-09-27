Water app tracks for saving

As her year work task for Design, Grade 12 Diocesan School For Girls (DSG) pupil Caydn Barker designed an app to track one’s personal daily water-related activities with the purpose of monitoring and reducing usage.

An IT Company in Gauteng, MIP Holdings, was so impressed by the fact that a school girl could come up with such a consumer friendly, effective and practical aid in the ongoing battle to reduce personal water usage that they have decided to develop this app as part of their social responsibility investment. The REVIVE water saving app has been released to the App Store about two weeks ago. It is free and residents are encouraged to download it. The Eastern Cape is still in a water crisis and it is imperative for every citizen to save water.