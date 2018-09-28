A mile in someone else’s kilt

The afternoon of Saturday 22 September saw St Andrew’s Lower field covered in tartan, as a number of St Andrew’s pupils and family members gathered to take part in the first Heritage weekend Kilted Mile run. The 1,6km route took the Kilted runners around St Andrew’s Lower field, before running along the perimeter of the school, around the school chapel to finish back at the start line. The run is designed to celebrate the heritage of not only the school, but the pupils and their families as well.