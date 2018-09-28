A mile in someone else’s kilt

The afternoon of Saturday 22 September saw St Andrew’s Lower field covered in tartan, as a number of St Andrew’s pupils and family members gathered to take part in the first Heritage weekend Kilted Mile run. The 1,6km route took the Kilted runners around St Andrew’s Lower field, before running along the perimeter of the school, around the school chapel to finish back at the start line. The run is designed to celebrate the heritage of not only the school, but the pupils and their families as well.
The first annual Kilted Mile run at St Andrew’s College gets underway, with students and family members getting off to a good start.
Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green
The runners get ready for the start of the first ever St Andrew’s College Kilted Mile.
Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green
Clint Tessendorf with his son, the youngest ever finisher of the kilted mile, Jack Tessendorf.
Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green
Two of the ladies that completed the kilted mile on Saturday 22 September, Sally Price-Smith (left) and Marion Taylor.
Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green
Graeme Holmes runs past the St Andrew’s Chapel showing more thigh than expected through his kilt.
Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green
The Campbell family crossing the finish line. Murray Campbell (left) from St Andrew’s, leads the pack with his sister, Emily (middle left), close behind, while his mother, Catherine (middle right), and father, Alastair, closed out the family run.
Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green