Know the score

Saturday 22 September saw Queen’s College host the 101st Hirsch Shield Athletics Meeting. This is the oldest schools’ athletics event in South Africa and this year 13 schools from Border and the Eastern Province competed.

Final overall positions in the U19 Hirsch category were as follows:

1st Queen’s College, 2nd St Andrew’s College, 3rd Selborne College, 4th Pearson High School and 5th Grey High School.

– Tony Rubombora (St Andrew’s College) took home first place in the 3000m, in a record time.

Final overall positions in the SF Edwards category for U16s were as follows:

1st Selborne College, 2nd Queen’s College, 3rd Kingswood College, 4th Grey High School, 5th Dale College and 6th St Andrew’s College

Final overall positions in the U14 Sammy Gunn category were as follows:

1st Grey High School, 2nd Queen’s College, 3rd Selborne College, 4th St Andrew’s College and 5th Graeme College.

– St Andrew’s shared the Mike Bandy Cup for sprints with Grey High School.