Your chance to rename a museum!

The National English Literary Museum (NELM) is getting a new name – and you’re invited to choose it!

The museum grew out of a collection put together by Professor Guy Butler of Rhodes University in the 1970s and is now an impressive assemblage of literary materials by South African authors writing in English.

NELM, a Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) heritage entity, has two satellite museums: the Eastern Star Gallery, a printing and press museum in Grahamstown, and Schreiner House in Cradock.

The DAC recently made a considerable investment in the museum with the construction of a purpose-built facility to accommodate the expansion of the museum’s collections, exhibitions and public programmes.

Director Beverley Thomas said, “The Museum aims to reposition itself as a world-class institution that’s responsive to the needs of South African society and a worthy custodian of South African literary treasures. It will therefore be transforming its mandate to include the literatures of the indigenous languages of South Africa.”

Thomas said the museum awaited a declaration to this effect from the Minister of Arts and Culture.

Meanwhile the Council (governing body) of the museum had constituted a special committee under the guidance of the Department to lead the renaming process. A consultative process has started and members of the public were invited to submit suggestions.

Send your suggestions for the museum’s new name to info@nelm.org.za by 30 September 2018.

Permanent exhibitions The permanent exhibitions in the museum are about the literary representation of the South African landscape from early colonial times to the present day. Through literary imaginings the landscape is presented as a physical place with its long history of ownership conflicts, and as an aesthetic symbol of cultural identity.