LIVE – Castle Lager Rugby Championship – South Africa vs Australia

Update #20

With the clock ticking over 80 minutes, the Springboks feed the ball into the scrum. Pollard kicks the ball out and the Springboks secure a solid 23-12 victory over the Wallabies.

Thank you for joining our live coverage of this match. Keep on the lookout for the full match report and coaches comments.

Update #19

With ten minutes left in the match, the Springboks still lead Australia by 23-12.

Update #18

The penalties are beginning to mount against the Springboks in their own half, however Australia are refusing to attempt a shot at goal. SA 23-12 AUS

Update #17

After an hour of play, there is no further change in score. However, Australia remain camped on the Springbok tryline, after ten minutes of pressure. SA 23-12 AUS

Update #16

Sikhumbuzo Notshe is replaced by Marco van Staden, as Pollard continues his good day with the boot by slotting a penalty. SA 23-12 AUS

Update #15

The second half is underway.

Update #14

The Springboks are awarded a penalty on the stroke of halftime. Pollard steps up and slots the kick. SA 20-12 AUS at HALFTIME

Update #13

Australia are awarded a penalty way out. Hodge misses the kick to the right. SA 17-12 AUS

Update #12

Pollard slots a penalty right in front of the posts to take South Africa into a more comfortable lead. SA 17-12 AUS

Update #11

Marika Koroibete is subbed off for what looks like a Head Injury Assessment (HIA). He is replaced by Jack Maddocks.

Update #10

The visitors break through again, this time in the opposite corner after a strong break away from Will Genia. Toomua makes no mistake with the conversion. SA 14-12 AUS after 30 mins.

Update #9

Australia get one back through Reece Hodge, who scores out wide after a number of phases of pressure. Matt Toomua misses the difficult conversion. SA 14-5 AUS.

Update #8

After some brilliant interplay between the halfbacks, Faf de Klerk dives over the line for the Springboks’ second try of the match. Pollard converts. SA 14-0 AUS

Update #7

After 20 minutes of action, the scores are unchanged, despite both teams showing intent on attack. SA 7-0 AUS

Update #6

Australia are awarded a penalty on South Africa’s 10m line, however Reece Hodge fails to convert. SA 7-0 AUS.

Update #5

We have kickoff at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, and Aphiwe Dyantyi wastes little time in intercepting a pass on Australia’s line to score under the posts. Handre Pollard makes the conversion. SA 7-0 AUS.

Update #4

The teams have run out for the anthems, and are preparing for kickoff.

Update #3

Australia come in to today’s match after suffering a home defeat to Argentina two weeks ago, but will hope to make it a double against the Springboks, who they triumphed over three weeks ago. They will run onto the park as follows:

Starting XV: Scott Sio, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Izack Rodda, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (Captain), David Pocock, Will Genia, Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete, Matt Toomua, Reece Hodge, Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty.

Reserves: Folau Fainga’a, Sekope Kepu, Taniela Tupou, Adam Coleman, Caleb Timu, Nick Phipps, Bernard Foley, Jack Maddocks.

Update #2

The Springboks run into today’s match with a couple of rotational changes, and two injury forced changes. In the loos forwards, Warren Whiteley has been ruled out due to a groin injury, and so Sikhumbuzo Notshe will make his run on debut, while Cheslin Kolbe will also make his first start on the wing. Here is how the Springboks will line up:

Starting XV: Tendai Mtawarira, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (Captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux

Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Embrose Papier, Elton Jantjies, Damian Willemse.

Update #1

We are live at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship encounter between the Springboks and the Wallabies. The Springboks have walked out for their warm up, and are looking to put up another solid defensive performance similar to the one that saw them topple the All Blacks two weeks ago.