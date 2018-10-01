Cops recover 15 cellphones in one night

Members of the public took to social media this week to praise the extraordinarily quick work that saw 15 cellphones recovered, within hours of their being stolen in Grahamstown (Makhanda).

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said a patrol had spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle in the CBD around 1.30am on Saturday 29 September.

“When they attempted to pull it over, it sped off and the members chased it and managed to stop it in a residential area,” Govender said.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers found 11 cellphones under the mat on the front passenger’s side, Govender said.

“The driver was alone in the vehicle and during investigation, his accomplices were found in the CBD in New Street near the clubs,” Govender said. “On searching them, a further three cellphones were seized.”

Another cellphone had been recovered from a car guard in the vicinity.

A wallet, six knives and a number of student cards were recovered from the suspects and 15 cases of theft were under investigation, Govender said.

On social media yesterday, a member of the public praised the detective in the case for her professionalism and dedication in reuniting the phones with their owners.