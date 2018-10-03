Alien SWAT Team thanks local supporters

The Alien SWAT Team would like to thank our clients for allowing us to be of service over the past two years. We have learnt so much, have had some great successes, made some inevitable mistakes, and gained valuable experience overall. Ralph has accepted a position at the University of Free State as Director of the Afromontane Research Unit (with a growing alien invasive research component) and Tim has received once-in-a-lifetime opportunity abroad. The need to manage aliens does not go away, but unfortunately The Alien SWAT Team will be in hibernation for now. We would especially like to thank Mark Arendse of Eagle Finance, Len Kruiskamp of Fairewood Nature Reserve, Jonathan Pryor of Working for Water, Daphne Timm of Pam Golding Grahamstown and The Lawnmower Shop Team for their professional contributions to our endeavours. We also extend warm thanks to Sue at Grocott’s Mail for the opportunity to regularly profile alien invaders in the environment column. Please keep up the good work of replacing your ‘bad boys’ with our rich indigenous heritage.

Ralph, Tim and The Alien SWAT Team (Pty) Ltd