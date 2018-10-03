Be a peacemaker

By Euginio Nel

What we desperately need in our world, in our schools, work places, communities, families, marriages, and in the body of Christ are peacemakers and not peace-breakers. History speaks vividly about the wars that our world has been through: “In the last 3,421 years of recorded history only 268 have seen no war (Will and Ariel

Durant).”

There is also much hostility among families, war between husbands and wives, and unforgiveness, resentment and bitterness among siblings. Divisions in local churches are also prevalent. I believe our Lord’s beatitude is as relevant today as it was when He preached it: “The peacemakers are blessed, for they will be called sons of God. (Matthew 5:6)” The greatest war ever fought is that of humanity rebelling against God. The war between God and man ends when we receive the Prince of Peace, the Lord Jesus Christ, who reconciles us to God by faith alone.

We only have the peace of God when we have peace with God. Part of being a peacemaker is to share the gospel of peace with others so that they too may have peace with God and as a result know true peace. Peacemakers make, “…every effort to live in peace with everyone… (Hebrews 12:14)” Peacemakers are called to love their enemies and pray for those who persecute them. They forgive ‘seventy-seven times seven’.

Peacemakers always end a quarrel if they can, they lay themselves out to prevent discord. To the body of Christ, let us strive to be faithful to this biblical call of peacemaking by His Spirit in us. Let us display the character of the Prince of Peace imploring man to be reconciled to God and to each other. Let us be peacemakers and not peace-breakers! For then you are truly blessed, for you will be called sons of God, even as you are.