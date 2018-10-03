The Fishy Smiths celebrated in annual lecture

The South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity (NRF-SAIAB) holds the annual Smith Memorial Lecture in memory of Professor JLB Smith and his wife, Margaret Mary Smith, to commemorate their legacy of discovery and research in Ichthyology and related fields.

This year, author Mike Bruton (previous Director of the JLB Smith Institute of Ichthyology, now NRF-SAIAB) will launch his book The Fishy Smiths: A biography of JLB and Margaret Smith.

The book relates the story of the Smiths’ formative years and serendipitous meeting leading up to the discovery of the coelacanth, the tumultuous years that followed and their extraordinary contribution to science. A fascinating story awash with adventure, travel, discovery, risk-taking and near-death experiences.

The Smith Memorial Lecture will be held at NRF-SAIAB on Somerset Street at 5.30pm for 6.00pm on Wednesday, 10 October 2018.

Copies of the book will be available at a special price and the author will be available to sign them.

RSVP by Friday 5 October on n.nyoka@saiab.ac.za